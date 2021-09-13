There are 33 new cases of Covid-19 today, a significant increase on the 20 announced yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said of today's cases, all were in Auckland, and 32 of the 33 cases have been epidemiologically linked to previous cases.

There were 21 people in hospital linked to the outbreak, including four in ICU or HDU.

The increase in cases comes Cabinet meets this afternoon to make decisions on alert levels for Auckland and the rest of New Zealand.

Auckland has already been in lockdown for two weeks more than the rest of the country and as the number of new people with Covid bounced back to double figures over the weekend, experts are now warning the city may be facing longer in level 4.

New locations of interest

Four new locations of interest have been identified in the latest Ministry of Health update.

• Countdown Botany Downs, on the corner of Te Irirangi Drive and Tī Rākau Drive, Botany Downs

• Otara Mini Supermarket Otara, 126, East Tāmaki Road, Otara

Mystery case concern

While the Government has previously said it would not necessarily wait until there were zero cases in the community before moving alert levels - it has been concerned by the number of unlinked or "mystery cases" popping up.

As of yesterday there were eight epidemiologically linked sub clusters, including the Māngere church and Birkdale social clusters and nine sub clusters that were epidemiologically unlinked.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told Newshub this morning that he would not pre-empt Cabinet's decision today.

He didn't believe there was wide community transmission in Auckland, but said there were a "handful of mystery cases" that were concerning and they needed to know just how far the spread was.