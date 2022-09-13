46 deaths with Covid reported; 12 from past week

There are 1941 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and the Ministry of Health is reporting 46 Covid-related deaths; however, only 12 of these occurred in the past week.

The ministry said other deaths were notified via paper death certificates, which have a greater reporting lag.

In a statement, the ministry said there were also 241 people in hospital, including three in ICU.

There are 84 new cases in the Southern DHB area today.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 1468. Last Tuesday, it was 1719.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations today is 236. Last Tuesday, it was 267.

Three of the people whose deaths were reported today were in their 20s and two were in their 30s. One person was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

Of the 46 deaths, three were from Northland, 12 were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, four were from MidCentral, four were from Whanganui, three were from Nelson Marlborough, 10 were from Canterbury and one was from Southern.

In total to date, 1962 deaths in New Zealand have been confirmed as attributable to Covid.

In the past seven days, there have been an average of four deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to the virus.

New Zealanders have tuned in to daily Covid-19 updates for nearly two and a-half years - but after today that all changes.

The ministry confirmed that today will be the last time a daily update will be released on how our rates of infection, hospitalisation and deaths linked to Covid-19 are tracking.

"As the Covid-19 response evolves, so too does our reporting of the outbreak," the ministry said in a statement, noting today was the last day it would publish a daily 1pm update.

From tomorrow, New Zealand will be following Australia's lead by providing weekly Covid-19 updates. This will be given each Monday via the ministry's website.

Covid cases in hospital: total number 241: Northland: 1; Waitematā: 46; Counties Manukau: 22; Auckland: 48; Waikato: 18; Bay of Plenty: 5; Lakes: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 2; MidCentral: 7; Whanganui: 0; Taranaki: 3; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 7; Capital & Coast: 15; Hutt Valley: 9; Nelson Marlborough: 5; Canterbury: 41; West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 1; Southern: 9.