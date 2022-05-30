5836 new community Covid cases; five more deaths with disease

There are 5836 new community Covid cases today, and five more people have died with the disease, including one in the southern region.

There are 403 people in hospital with the disease, including 10 in ICU, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6881 – last Monday, it was 7712.

The five deaths today take the pandemic total to 1154, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Two of them were from the Auckland region, one was from Taranaki, one was from Canterbury, and one was from the southern region.

One person was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was over 90. Three were men and two were women.

There are 365 new cases in the Southern DHB area today, up from 300 yesterday. There are 30 people in southern hospitals with the virus.

Location of new community cases: Northland (134), Auckland (1,923), Waikato (428), Bay of Plenty (192), Lakes (95), Hawke’s Bay (133), MidCentral (190), Whanganui (51), Taranaki (160), Tairāwhiti (33), Wairarapa (46), Capital and Coast (525), Hutt Valley (217), Nelson Marlborough (258), Canterbury (910), South Canterbury (93), Southern (365), West Coast (83), Unknown (0).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 11; Waitemata: 40; Counties Manukau: 36; Auckland: 56; Waikato: 25; Bay of Plenty: 7; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 5; Hawke’s Bay: 20; Taranaki: 8; Whanganui: 2; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 5; Capital and Coast: 39; Nelson Marlborough: 18; Canterbury: 70; South Canterbury: 13; West Coast: 0; Southern: 30.

- ODT Online