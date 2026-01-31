Port Chalmers crash leaves one dead, two injured

Flowers left at the base of a power pole that was replaced after being struck in the crash. Photo: Gregor Richardson

One person has died following a crash in Port Chalmers last night.

In a statement this morning, a police spokesman said emergency services were notified of the crash at about 9.10pm on Wickliffe Terrace.

"In addition to the deceased, one person was seriously injured and one person sustained minor injuries," the spokesman said.

The Otago Daily Times understands the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it responded with two appliances from Willowbank and Port Chalmers to the incident.

When crew arrived they found a car crashed into a pole with power lines hanging low.

They assisted with some first aid until Hato Hone St John and police arrived.

A local resident said power was cut in the area around the time of the crash.

Aurora Energy said the power went off in the area at about 9.30pm yesterday evening and was not restored until 2.07am this morning.

Shattered glass and debris, as well as a new power pole could be seen on Wickliffe Tce this morning.

Flowers had also been laid at the foot of the pole.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.