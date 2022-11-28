$65k raised to support family of slain dairy worker

Janak Patel was fatally stabbed after a robbery of the Rose Cottage. Photo: Supplied

Shopkeepers are set to close their doors at lunchtime to protest as Cabinet meets to thrash out ways to counter the rising tide of violence and crime against dairies following last week’s fatal stabbing of an Auckland dairy worker.

More than $65,000 has been donated to the grieving family of Janak Patel who was fatally stabbed last week following an alleged aggravated robbery at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told AM that they will be discussing whether crime prevention programmes are reaching everyone they need to be as well as how they can work with councils more to deliver strengthened security.

Many dairies across the country will shut their stores today for two hours in protest at rising burglaries and in solidarity after 34-year-old died on the job. A group will also assemble outside the Prime Minister’s electorate office in Mt Albert.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated robbery and murder following Patel’s death.

A second man, 42, was also arrested and has been charged with robbery. Both men were remanded in custody on Saturday.

A third person has also been charged with robbery. The 36-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

A Givealittle page has been set up for Patel’s family and has raised more than $65,000 following the “senseless killing.”

“This senseless, needless act of violence has destroyed a life full of promise. It has robbed our community of someone trying to make a positive contribution from behind the counter,” the page read.

Patel, who recently married, confronted a thief who stole a cash register from the store. He was fatally stabbed outside and, while he managed to make it back to the dairy, he died from his injuries.

The death sparked an outpouring of grief and anger in the community.

Last week a memorial of flowers and tributes were laid outside the Rose Cottage Superette and many gathered to pay their respects at a candlelit vigil.

A service was held for Patel yesterday at Anns Funeral Home in Wiri on Sunday.

The 34-year-old’s wife, parents, sisters and other family were among the mourners, as was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who hugged Patel’s widow Vijeta during the event.

Ardern said she attended the funeral because she had received an invitation and it was in her community.

She said as the local MP she wanted to do right by the family.

“Sitting amongst his family and friends.. brings back the fact that a life has been taken and family’s lives have been shattered,” she said.

MPs and former politicians - including Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Mark Mitchell, Michael Wood and Kawaljit Singh Bakshi – attended the service, as did Detective Inspector Scott Beard who is leading the investigation into Patel’s death.

Patel, those gathered were told, was born in the Indian city of Navsari and “had a great love for his country and culture”, enjoying the Garba form of dance which originates from his home state of Gujarat.

The master of ceremonies at the service, Mitesh Dhanji, said Patel and his wife had a “dream to run their own business”.

They had only relocated from Hamilton to Auckland last week to run the Sandringham dairy while its owners were overseas.

Patel migrated to the United Kingdom for 10 years after finishing his education. Like many, Janak and Vijeta were separated by Covid-19 border closures and he was only able to join his wife in New Zealand in April of this year.