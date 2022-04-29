8242 new cases; one death and 888 cases in South

There are 8242 new community cases of Covid-19 and 14 death being reported today.

The Ministry of Health said in its daily update the seven-day rolling average of case numbers is 7540 – a reduction from last Friday, when it was 8166.

Of the 14 deaths to report today, 11 are for people who have died over the previous seven days. Three deaths were between 12 and 17 April.

Delays to reporting can also be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 737 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, two people were from the Auckland region, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from Whanganui, one from MidCentral, one from the Wellington region, five from Canterbury and one from Southern.

One person was in their 50s, two in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and four were over 90.

Eight were women and six were men.

The Ministry of Health revealed there were 888 new community cases in the Southern DHB area to report today.

The SDHB revealed there are 39 people with Covid in Southern hospitals. There are 27 in Dunedin, eight in Southland, two in Dunstan and two in Lakes. None are in ICU or HDU.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (233), Auckland (2,446), Waikato (483), Bay of Plenty (265), Lakes (143), Hawke’s Bay (283), MidCentral (313), Whanganui (118), Taranaki (184), Tairāwhiti (68), Wairarapa (78), Capital and Coast (542), Hutt Valley (196), Nelson Marlborough (284), Canterbury (1,462), South Canterbury (150), Southern (888), West Coast (103), Unknown (3)

There are currently 6453 active cases in the South.

Current active cases by territorial authority.

The SDHB revealed where today's reported cases were located.