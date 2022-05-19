9091 new community cases; three more deaths in South

There are 9091 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and five more deaths with the disease, including three in the South.

Today's numbers come after 9570 new cases were reported yesterday.

There are 411 cases in hospital today, including 12 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7981, while last Thursday it was 7533.

One of the people whose deaths were reported today, three were from the Southern region, one was from the Wellington region and one was from Bay of Plenty.

One person was in their seventies, and four people were in their 80s. Four were women and one was a man.

More than 50 people have died with the virus in the South.

There are 637 new cases in the Southern DHB area today, a drop of 100 from 737 yesterday. There are 25 people ni southern hospitals with the virus.

Location of new community cases: Northland (260), Auckland (3,233), Waikato (696), Bay of Plenty (291), Lakes (175), Hawke’s Bay (303), MidCentral (281), Whanganui (124), Taranaki (265), Tairāwhiti (82), Wairarapa (83), Capital and Coast (595), Hutt Valley (250), Nelson Marlborough (265), Canterbury (1,317), South Canterbury (130), Southern (637), West Coast (103), Unknown (1).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 10; Waitemata: 50; Counties Manukau: 49; Auckland: 96; Waikato: 30; Bay of Plenty: 10; Lakes: 2; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 14; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 15; Wairarapa: 0; Hutt Valley: 7; Capital and Coast: 20; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 48; South Canterbury: 10; West Coast: 2; Southern: 25.

The average age of hospital cases is 60.

- NZ Herald/ODT Online