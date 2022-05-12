9392 new Covid cases, 920 in South

There are 9392 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today including 920 in the South.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7533 – last Thursday it was 7684.

The Ministry of Health revealed in its daily statement today that there were a further nine deaths of people with Covid-19.

The deaths being reported today include 8 people who have died over the past two days and one person who has died since 5 May.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 911 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Four were from Auckland; and five were from Canterbury. One person was their 70s; two in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Of these people, four were women and five were men.

There were 920 new cases announced in the Southern DHB area today and there are currently 17 people in hospitals in the district.

There are 5147 active cases in the South, according to the MoH.

The SDHB gave a breakdown of where the new cases were located.

Central Otago (74), Clutha (33), Dunedin (429), Gore (29), Invercargill (162), Queenstown-Lakes (103), Southland (58) and Waitaki (31).

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (243), Auckland (3,388), Waikato (664), Bay of Plenty (261), Lakes (144), Hawke’s Bay (269), MidCentral (289), Whanganui (89), Taranaki (232), Tairāwhiti (84), Wairarapa (96), Capital and Coast (635), Hutt Valley (213), Nelson Marlborough (272), Canterbury (1,364), South Canterbury (138), Southern (920), West Coast (83), Unknown (8)

Cases in hospital: total number 398: Northland: 11; Waitemata: 54; Counties Manukau: 32; Auckland: 89; Waikato: 42; Bay of Plenty: 12; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 10; Whanganui: 0; MidCentral: 23; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 6; Capital and Coast: 10; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 5; Southern: 17