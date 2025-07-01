Baby found with critical injuries in Foxton

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

An investigation is under way after a six-month-old baby was found with critical injuries in Foxton, in the North Island.

Senior Sergeant Michael Deegan told RNZ the baby was found with critical injuries at a Foxton Beach house on Sunday.

"Emergency services were called to the Seabury Avenue house at around 5.30am that day.

"The baby was initially transported to Palmerston North Hospital before being airlifted to Starship Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition."

Police were working to establish how the baby boy came to be injured, including a scene examination at the Foxton Beach house, where a guard was currently in place.

"Seabury Avenue residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days, as we conduct the scene examination and speak to neighbours as part of our enquiries," Deegan said.