Burn-offs cause firefighters to burst their bubbles

    By Susan Sandys
    It was a busy weekend for firefighters in the Selwyn district with a high number of call-outs over burn-offs. 

    Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade members responded to the incidents, which prompted them to issue a reminder to avoid burning off vegetation during lockdown.

    Chief Jeremy Greenwood said there was a call-out on Friday night, three on Saturday and another on Sunday.

    In each incident, either a neighbour or passer-by alerted emergency services when they saw smoke.

    Upon arriving, firefighters saw the burn-offs were under control and did not need to extinguish them.

    However, they reminded the people who lit them not to do so while the country was in level 4.

    Even though it was currently an open fire season, Fire and Emergency NZ is asking people to avoid lighting outdoor fires, Greenwood said.

    This was to protect firefighters from these situations, as they had to break their bubbles to respond to the calls.

    "We are volunteers, we are at home with our families, when we are called out we are breaking those bubbles," Greenwood said.

