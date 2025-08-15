Bus goes up in flames at depot

A bus fire in Birkenhead, Auckland. Photo: Pippa Lynch / supplied

Auckland Transport (AT) said it is investigating the cause of a bus catching fire outside its depot in Birkenhead this morning.

It said staff noticed smoke coming from the engine of the diesel-powered bus around 8.48am.

Fire and Emergency said the fire was put out just after 9am.

AT said there were no passengers on the bus when it caught fire, and no one was injured.

A video posted to social media showed the tail of the bus ablaze and emitting large plumes of smoke.

In May, another AT diesel bus running on a route in Epsom caught fire. A driver helped to safely evacuate passengers.

In March, an AT bus caught fire on Karangahape Road.

In December last year, an AT bus caught fire in Westgate.

AT has been approached for comment on the latest incident.