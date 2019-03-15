Christchurch mosque shooting: What you need to know

ap19074079743307.jpg Police and ambulance staff help a wounded man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch. Photo: AP

KEY POINTS:

Here is what you need to know:

• Reports gunman opened fire inside mosques in Christchurch

• There are reports dozens of people have been shot, with police confirming "multiple fatalities"

• One person is in custody

• Parts of the city in lockdown, with reports of a third shooting scene and a car bomb in Strickland St

• One gunman, believed to be Australian, filmed as he shot victims in the mosque - and wrote a manifesto declaring his intentions

• Teen witness: "I just ran as fast as I could, over the fence to Hagley Park, I didn't stop. The gunshots sounded like pop, pop, pop...I heard over 50."

• Another witness said he ran for his life as his friends were shot dead around him at the mosque.

• Prime Minster called the attacks "one of New Zealand's darkest days".

• Police Commissioner Mike Bush has confirmed "multiple fatalities".

• Bush also urges people to avoid going to mosques around New Zealand tonight

• Police have urged anyone in central Christchurch to stay indoors and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111. Armed police can be seen on Deans Ave near Hagley Park.

• Police confirmed at 2.41pm that all Christchurch schools had been placed into lockdown. At 5.50pm the school lockdown had been lifted.

• At least two gunmen opened fire, a witness said.

• Armed police also at second mosque in suburb of Linwood.

• There were about 200 people in Masjid Al Noor mosque on Deans Ave when shots were heard.

• Deans Ave has been closed between Moorhouse Avenue and Riccarton Rd. Road users are advised to avoid the area.

• In Cathedral Square, at the climate protest a police officer asked for everyone to make their way home immediately. The police officer said there had been an incident and students should go straight home.

• Christchurch Hospital is in lockdown. All appointments have been cancelled this afternoon, and no staff or patients were to enter or leave the building, the district health board said. Members of the public were told not to go to the hospital unless it was an emergency.

• The Bangladesh cricket team was at the mosque for Friday prayer when the shooting started. The players were shaken up but uninjured.

• The third Black Caps v Bangladesh test which was set to start tomorrow has been cancelled.

• A police car was seen outside the Al Huda Mosque in Clyde St, Dunedin, this afternoon and a man inside said the officers only briefly visited to check on the mosque, which was empty at the time.

• Later in the afternoon, an armed police officers were at the mosque as a precaution.