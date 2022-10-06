Community transmission of Monkeypox in NZ confirmed

Photo: Getty Images

Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand - has confirmed the country's first two cases of monkeypox by community transmission.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said two people are isolating in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau and contact tracing is being undertaken.

The spokesperson said there was currently no confirmed link between the two new cases and the others identified in New Zealand.

The general risk to the public remained very low, but Te Whatu Ora said there was potential for more cases to emerge.

While anyone can get monkeypox, the men who have sex with men (MSM) community and people who have sex with MSM are at higher risk.

"If you experience skin changes or develop lesions or a rash then it's important to seek medical advice, even if you haven't travelled overseas recently.

"It may not be monkeypox, as many illnesses can cause similar symptoms, but it's still important to get it checked," the Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said.

The two new cases bring the total number of monkeypox cases identified in Aotearoa to 11.