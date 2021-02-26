Contacts of latest case paying a price for everyone: PM

PM on Maui Drone Project/ Latest Covid community case



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there are "many, many people" being treated as contacts of the latest community case of Covid-19, but the Government is willing to go further than usual to keep the country at alert level 1.

Ardern gave a media briefing in Auckland this afternoon following the announcement of another community case in Auckland linked to the February cluster.

She said this was a situation where the source of the cases was known, and health authorities knew where they have had contact with others.

"There are many many people who in this particular scenario are being treated as those close-plus contacts so they haven't had necessarily direct one-to-one.

"But we are asking them to isolate and be tested. We're going further than we usually do and we are doing that because it give us our best chance to stay at level 1.

"They're paying a price for everyone, and doing the right thing for everyone."

Asked about any travel bubbles, she said one of the things New Zealanders needed to be aware that it could turn on and off depending on the risks. "We've known that all along."

Earlier today, she attended the official opening of Mahitahi Kāinga Trust's social housing project Kotukutuku Papakāinga in Otara.

She also today spoke at the launch of a new project which aims to use drone technology to improve the protection of the of the Māui dolphin, Aotearoa's most endangered dolphin.

Ardern said the Government had an "absolute commitment" to protecting Māui dolphins

"We have so few left. This will help us understand where they are, their movements, if extra protections are required."