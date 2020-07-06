Covid-19: One new case reported

Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19.

The case is a man in his 20s who arrived from London on July 4, via Doha and Sydney, the Ministry of Health said today.

The man was taken straight from Auckland Airport to the quarantine facility as he had symptoms of Covid-19 upon arrival.

The Public Health Unit will be interviewing the man to find out more details.

There continues to be no cases of Covid-19 in the community. It has been 66 days since the last case of coronavirus that was acquired locally from an unknown source, the Ministry of Health said.

There are now 22 active cases of the virus in New Zealand, all people are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1184. One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

On Sunday, there were three new cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities. All arrived into Christchurch on June 30 on a flight from New Delhi and have been in managed isolation since their arrival.

Their cases were detected on the day three routine testing. All are in quarantine at the Chateau on the Park facility.

AUCKLAND REST HOME CLUSTER CLOSED

The last significant cluster – that associated with St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatū, Auckland, has now closed.

A cluster is considered closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods from the date when all cases complete isolation.

The origin of the outbreak that claimed the lives of elderly patients at the hospital was never found.

The Ministry of Health said laboratories on Sunday completed 1057 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 415,283.

On Saturday, labs completed 2,294 tests. This number was not reported on Sunday due to a technical issue following an IT update.

