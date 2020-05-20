Covid-19 tracing app launched

Photo: RNZ

The Government's new Covid-19 tracing app is now available to download.

The NZ Covid Tracer app was supposed to be launched today, but some people were able to download it early from the Apple Store yesterday.

In a statement, a Ministry of Health said the app will be formally launched today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described the mobile app as a "digital diary".

Once downloaded, the app asks users to create a personal account including their name, email address and phone number.

Users are then asked to scan QR codes at businesses, public buildings and other organisations to keep a record of where they have been, in the event they need to reached for coronavirus contact tracing.

The information will be stored for 31 days by the Ministry of Health, which uses Amazon Web Services in Sydney to store the data, before being automatically deleted.

“One of our key public health responses to Covid-19 is to identify, trace and isolate cases and close contacts to prevent further spread. This app will help us do that," Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

"The more Kiwis that download and use it the better placed we are to act promptly to keep other New Zealanders safe."

Dr Bloomfield said the tracer app puts an individual in control of their information.

“Any information you decide to record with the app will be stored securely on your phone and deleted automatically after 31 days. It’s your choice whether you share any of this information with contact tracers, and any information you do share will be used only for public health purposes and never for enforcement,” Dr Bloomfield said.

How NZ Covid Tracer works

The first step is to register your email address with NZ COVID Tracer and create a password.

You can then use the app to:

• Register your name, address and other details (all information is optional)

• Invite friends and whanau to download the app

• Register your interest in features that will be added in future updates

• Create a digital diary by scanning QR codes at the locations you visit.

If you are identified (through existing contact tracing procedures) as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19, the National Close Contact Service (NCCS) will ask you to open NZ COVID Tracer and read out a list of the locations you have signed into.

This will help them identify whether any of your friends, whanau or community members may also have been exposed to Covid-19.

Any business or public facing organisation with a New Zealand Business Number can generate a QR code poster for each of their premises through MBIE’s Business Connect online service.

All a business needs to register for Business Connect is:

• A RealMe login

• A New Zealand Business Number and access to its NZBN profile

• To confirm it has authority over its business

NZ COVID Tracer is available now from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Further information about the app can be found at www.health.govt.nz/NZ-COVID-Tracer.



Businesses and other organisations can generate QR Code posters through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Business Connect service. For more information visit www.business.govt.nz/covid-19/contact-tracing

- RNZ and Ministry of Health