Covid isolation period to reduce to 7 days, Novavax arrives

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is giving today's Covid update including announcing a reduced isolation period for Covid-positive people.

The isolation period for Covid-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days from midnight Friday, he said.

And Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has also announced the Novavax vaccine will be available for New Zealanders to book from tomorrow.

He said as case numbers increased, larger numbers of people needed to isolate and the reduced isolation time was due to high case numbers and wider impacts.

"There needs to be a balance between effectively controlling the outbreak and the flow-on effect for business and essential goods and services such as transport and food supply," he said.

"The most up to date public health advice is that there is a decline in infectiousness of Omicron over time, and that in most cases transmission occurs within seven days."

The risk of reinfection of Covid-19 was very low in the first three months after having Omicron, he said.

"For this reason, recovered cases will no longer need to self-isolate if they become a household contact within 90 days after having the virus. This is an increase from the current 28 days."

The changes were a pragmatic decision, he said.

Following a suggestion that opposition parties had called for these changes for some time, he said they tended to call for things "right now" but the reality was, if you wanted to follow an evidence-based approach, things do take time, he said.

He said the evidence was indicating that seven days was the best timeframe to contain the risk while balancing up the need to get people back to work.

"Our primary objective is to stop the chain of transmission as much as possible to manage the spread of Omicron.

"Seven days isolation will break the vast majority of potential transmissions, while ensuring people can get back to work quicker and therefore reducing the impact on business operations."

Household contacts will need to have a rapid antigen test at day 3 and day 7 of their isolation period, Hipkins said.

If they become symptomatic they should also get a test, and if the result is positive, they are required to isolate for seven days from that point.

If a person is isolating and still has symptoms after seven days, they are advised to stay home until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

He urged people to upload their RAT results, even if they were negative.

Hipkins listed studies the government used to inform the changes, including from Japan and the Netherlands.

On the country's Covid settings, Hipkins said he didn't expect to see any changes in the next few weeks. In terms of potentially regionalising a response, did say the Government had done that before and he wouldn't rule it in or out.

On allowing positive Covid-19 health workers to return to work, Hipkins said a scenario where that could be justified, as an example, included a surgeon who, if they didn't perform a certain surgery, the patient would die.

Hipkins said some people may have been using the unavailability of a vaccine to not get vaccinated.

On New Zealand's border reopening, he said that was under review and more information wasn't expected to be "a long way off".

Novavax vaccine

"New Zealanders awaiting the arrival of Novavax to get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to make an appointment online or by phone from tomorrow," Hipkins also said.

"A shipment of more than 250,000 Novavax Covid-19 vaccines (Nuvaxovid) has arrived in New Zealand and preparations are well advanced for some vaccination centres to be able to offer it next week.

"Novavax will be available for people aged over 18. It requires two doses, with a three-week gap. It has not been approved as a booster dose.

"While the Pfizer vaccine remains the preferred Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand, Novavax is now available for those people who would prefer, or require, an alternative."

Hipkins said he didn't believe the company had applied to have their vaccine used as a booster.

On the Chatham Islands situation, he said if needed, people who had Covid and needed care could be transferred to the mainland, as is done with other health issues.