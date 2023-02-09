Covid vaccine available for some children under 5

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
From today, a version of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is available for children aged 6 months to 4 years at higher risk of severe illness if they were to catch Covid-19.
National Immunisation Programme director Astrid Koornneef said the vaccine contained a lower dose of mRNA that had been formulated for this age group and approved by Medsafe.
It is a three-dose course, with the second dose given three weeks after the first, followed by a third dose at least eight weeks after the second.
Following Medsafe approval, the Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group recommended the vaccine be approved for use in children who are severely immunocompromised, or who have complex and/or multiple health conditions which increase the risk of severe disease, Koornneef said.
During the Omicron waves last year, children under the age of 5 were the highest infected age group, Kvalsvig said.
Between February and October 2022, three in four children aged 1-4 years (75.4 percent) tested positive for Covid-19, she said, citing the WellKiwis study of respiratory infections.
"Serious outcomes from Covid-19 are fortunately rare in this age group, but because the disease spreads so easily in young children, the impacts can be high.
"US figures show that Covid-19 infection is the seventh-highest cause of death in the 1-4 year age group, ahead of many other conditions that children are vaccinated against."
The vaccine is available for children aged 6 months to 4 years who have the following health conditions:
- chronic lung disease including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, BiPAP for OSA (excluding mild, controlled asthma)
- complex congenital heart disease, acquired heart disease or congestive heart failure
- diabetes (insulin-dependent)
- chronic kidney disease
- severe cerebral palsy (or severe neurodisability including neuromuscular disorders)
- complex genetic, metabolic disease or multiple congenital anomalies for example trisomy 21/Downs Syndrome
- primary or acquired immunodeficiency
- haematologic malignancy and/or post-transplant (solid organ or HSCT in last 24 months)
- on immunosuppressive treatment including chemotherapy, high-dose corticosteroids, biologics or DMARDS.
Koornneef said children who were not in any of the high-risk categories had a low likelihood of severe illness from Covid-19, so they would not need or be eligible for the vaccine.