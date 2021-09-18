Delta update: 20 new cases, 1 unlinked

There are 20 new community cases to report today, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Nineteen of these are household or known contacts and only one of these remains unlinked. Interviews are underway with that person to determine how they are linked to the current outbreak.

As noted yesterday, we are expecting some fluctuations in case numbers at this point in the outbreak."

The total number of cases associated with the current outbreak is now 1027.

Out of the 1010 cases in Auckland, 625 have recovered and 16 of Wellington's 17 cases have recovered.

There are 10 cases currently in hospital, three are in the ICU or HDU.

There were 60,480 vaccine doses administered yesterday, of these 33,048 were first doses and 27,432 had their second doses.

There were 12,427 tests taken yesterday, including more than 7000 swabs taken in the Auckland region, and more than 1500 essential worker tests.

There were also more than 1000 saliva tests take since Monday with the majority in the last 48 hours. Over 400 employers will be instigating saliva testing for almost 4500 employees across New Zealand.

Testing at high levels in Auckland remains an essential part of the outbreak response to detect every community case and stop onwards transmission.

"We continue to urge anyone in Auckland with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, to come forward to be tested."

In addition, both people with and without symptoms who live in a suburb of interest are asked to get a test. These are: Mt Eden, Massey, Māngere, Favona, Papatoetoe, Ōtara, Manurewa.

There were four new cases identified at the border today.