Semifinals set after triple playoff upsets

Southern took on Dunedin in the Dunedin premier rugby quarterfinal at Kettle Park today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

There will be two relatively unexpected semifinals after a day of upsets in the Dunedin division 1 club rugby competition.

All three host teams were today beaten in the first round of the playoffs.

Kaikorai beat Taieri 25-16 at Peter Johnstone Park, Southern beat Dunedin 24-15 at Kettle Park, and Harbour beat University 33-28 at Logan Park.

Taieri, the top qualifiers, get a life but Dunedin and University are gone.

It means the teams ranked fourth and fifth at the end of the regular season will host the semifinals next Saturday.

Harbour will play Taieri at Watson Park, and Southern will play Kaikorai at Bathgate Park.

