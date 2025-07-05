GP must pay $65k for prescribing Ivermectin

Sophie Jane Febery. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Southland doctor has been forced to pay more than $65,000 after she admitted importing and administering Ivermectin during the height of the Covid pandemic.

Dr Sophie Jane Febery, registered medical practitioner of Mataura, whose suppression order has lapsed, has had previous charges of misconduct upheld by the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

The tribunal decision was released to the public yesterday.

The decision said it was believed the incidents occurred in 2021, and the tribunal noted Dr Febery was not alone in her behaviour.

Similar cases had involved nurses who actively and extensively sought to influence members of the public, including by directly encouraging them not to get vaccinated or to undermine the roll-out of the vaccine.

While Dr Febery’s actions were less serious than that, the tribunal found they were incredibly risky to people’s health and wellbeing.

"It spanned several months, and involved prescribing for 29 patients and inadequate record-keeping for 26 patients as well as the attempted importation of 2000 Ivermectin tablets and authorisation of release of Ivermectin to three individuals, contrary to the requirements of the Medicines Act.

"In that sense, her wrongdoing was extensive."

The tribunal was particularly critical about her inaccurate record-keeping.

"Adequate and accurate record-keeping is an important part of ensuring continuity of care.

"Dr Febery said that she was not concerned about the continuity of care because it did not seem like a medical issue. The reason the patients had consulted her was for a vaccine exemption letter.

"She said that they had online access to prescriptions, but acknowledged it would have made it difficult for the GPs to provide continuity of care."

Dr Febery agreed to part of the charge and, eventually, consented to the destruction of the imported Ivermectin when testing showed she had imported substandard medicine.

Dr Febery also attended a "freedom rights" rally in Christchurch in October 2021, which was held in response to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate and was attended by members of the public — she introduced herself as a "rural GP from Methven" and, having identified herself as a doctor, she gave a speech.

She said she had "started researching like mad" when the Pfizer vaccine was introduced and that “top scientists” had changed her mind about receiving a vaccine, and that “the pandemic is not as deadly as we thought it was last year”.

The New Zealand Medical Council said it was irresponsible, and unacceptable, for a practising GP to have made such a comment in the midst of a global pandemic.

To do so was a breach of her professional obligations not to allow her personal beliefs to affect her advice, and there could be an issue of public safety.

Regarding her importing of Ivermectin, the tribunal said: "This was not a case of one slip or inadvertent error".

"The tribunal finds that Dr Febery’s unlawful conduct amounts to malpractice and negligence and is sufficiently serious to warrant a disciplinary sanction."

It also remarked that her public comments about the Covid-19 vaccine suggested a lack of research rigour.

"Her research and critical appraisal skills were explored briefly by the tribunal during her evidence. In that area the practitioner did not demonstrate insight.

"It was evident that her inquiry into the Pfizer vaccine was the most research she had ever undertaken into a new procedure, medication or vaccine."

The tribunal ordered her to take and successfully complete an educational programme approved by the Medical Council about critical appraisal skills so research could be analysed appropriately.

She was formally censured and also ordered to pay a total of $67,196.52, comprising $39,874.50 contribution towards the professional conduct committee costs and $27,322.02 for the tribunal’s costs.

For three years, Dr Febery will be required to advise any workplace of the tribunal’s decisions.