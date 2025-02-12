'Disgusting' no-one stopped after man struck by cars: witness

Photo: X / NZ Transport Agency

A witness who called the police after a man was hit by multiple vehicles on Auckland's South Western motorway last week says the fact no one stopped is "disgusting".

The man died on a section of State Highway 20 near Mt Roskill, after walking onto the motorway from the north-bound Dominion Road on-ramp in the early hours of last Friday.

Police Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said he was hit by at least three cars, none of which stopped.

Genevieve was on her way home after dinner with her partner, when she spotted what she originally thought was a rubbish bag on the road.

"Then, as you got closer you could see what it was," she said.

She said her partner parked the car in front of where the man lay, to prevent any other vehicles from hitting him.

"I rang 111... the police and that arrived pretty quick."

Genevieve said they saw the man take his last breath.

Police said that none of the vehicles that hit the man stopped - Genevieve said that was disgusting.

"If you saw someone lying on the ground, I think it's quite disturbing eh?

"I actually feel I'd be angry too ... it's pretty disgusting," she said.

"Unless they didn't know ... I think you'd have known if you ran someone over."

Genevieve said the road was very well lit.

She said she was more vigilant after what had happened.

"Driving down the motorway ... just always looking now, you just don't know."

Police said they were seeking anyone travelling on State Highway 20 between 1.30am and 2am to come forward.

"Whoever's hit him must be feeling pretty yuck," Genevieve said.

"But they didn't have to see the afterwards, the damage. I think they would have been scared."