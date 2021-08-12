Eight Covid-19 cases in managed isolation

There are eight new Covid cases to report today in managed isolation.

The latest cases are travellers from Malaysia, India, Japan and the United Kingdom.

There are currently 43 active cases of Covid in New Zealand.

There is one historical case to report today. The traveller arrived on August 9 from Serbia via United Arab Emirates. The person tested positive during a routine day 12 test and are currently in a quarantine facility in Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health today confirmed that 73 people went onboard the Rio De La Plata ship in Tauranga between last Wednesday and Saturday. This was one more than previously reported.

The ministry said this person had now been tested and returned a negative result.

All workers at the Port of Tauranga, who were associated in some way with the container ship had now returned at least one negative test.

Additional testing had been required for a number of port workers. All were negative apart from three results still pending.

One of the three pending results was from a port worker who worked for longer than previously thought, said the ministry. That person was being tested again.

Wastewater testing had been carried out in Tauranga and Mt Maunganui. Two 24-hour samples collected on Monday and Tuesday this week did not detect the virus. Additional samples were collected yesterday with results expected tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Mattina container ship remains in quarantine in Bluff.

As of this morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remained on-board the vessel.

Covid-19 vaccine update

More than 2.34 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 11 August).

Of these, 1.47 million are first doses and 865,000 are second doses.

Nearly 130,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, more than 80,000 have also had their second vaccination.

More than 87,000 doses have been administered to Pacific people. Of these, more than 54,000 have also received their second vaccination.

Yesterday, 48,611 vaccine doses were administered, the biggest daily total to date. That number was made up of 31,804 first doses and 16,807 second doses.