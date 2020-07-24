Five escape isolation in Hamilton

Five people escaped managed isolation in Hamilton tonight - and one is yet to be found.

"Five people absconded from a managed isolation facility in Hamilton this evening," Air Commodore Darryn Webb said.

"A person was seen exiting over the facility fence by a routine police patrol, and efforts to find and return the group to the facility started immediately.

"Four people have been found by police and returned to the facility. One person is still outside of the facility at this time, and police are continuing to look for this individual."

All those involved had returned negative results on their day three test results, he said.

"More details will be released as they become available."

Earlier, a texter told Newstalk ZB's Marcus Lush there was a "major police operation in Hamilton".

"5 youths have run from the same motel the guy who went to get booze in Hamilton. Eagle is also involved. Major breach," the texter wrote.

Police said they had been made aware of an incident, but a spokeswoman had no details.