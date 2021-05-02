Flights to Western Australia to resume as Perth avoids lockdown

Flights between Western Australia and New Zealand will resume as Perth has avoided entering a lockdown.

New Zealand health officials met with their Australian counterparts to assess the public health risk of the recently identified Covid-19 community cases in Perth.

It was determined that the risk to public health in New Zealand was low.

The Ministry of Health says it has advised airlines flights would be able to resume as early as Monday.

However, anyone who has been in Perth since April 27 who was at a location of interest must follow Western Australian government guidelines and cannot travel to New Zealand until they undergo a 14-day quarantine period.

Locations of interest are listed on the Western Australian government's website.

About 750 passengers who travelled either directly or indirectly between Western Australia and New Zealand between April 27 and May 1 were being contacted by the Ministry of Health's contact tracing team.

Meanwhile, there are four new MIQ cases but no new community cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health says.

And it says 27 out of 397 passengers who arrived in New Zealand from Brisbane after an airport cafe "green-zone breach" are now self-isolating. The ministry has contacted all but two of the 397 people.

Perth to NZ flights cancelled

An Air NZ flight and a Singapore Airlines flight from Perth were both cancelled overnight, after revelations a security guard had tested positive at a Perth MIQ facility.

"As announced late last night, Western Australian health officials have advised a worker at a Perth managed isolation facility had tested positive for Covid-19, along with two of their housemates," said the ministry.

"The Ministry of Health carried out a rapid public health assessment on the impact for New Zealand last night and, after working with airlines, all direct passenger flights from Perth to New Zealand were paused."

The ministry said Western Australia health officials were meeting to decide whether they would implement further restrictions or a full lockdown.

"Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said publicly yesterday said that a full lockdown was not necessary at that stage because Perth had still been subject to earlier Covid-19 restrictions including mask wearing and social distancing during most of the worker's infectious period. However, he said a lockdown could be enforced if the situation changed.

"Due to the time difference with Western Australia, further information is expected to be released about this later today."

Brisbane Airport green zone breach update

The ministry says 397 passengers were aboard three flights which left Brisbane International Airport for New Zealand, after a green zone breach at an airport cafe on Thursday.

"All but two of those people have now been contacted and asked to check the Queensland Government website for locations of interest. Attempts to contact the remaining two are continuing today," the ministry said.

So far, 27 had been in touch with Healthline to say they were in the locations of interest at the relevant time.

"Those people are considered casual plus contacts and have been asked to self-isolate and get tested five days after their exposure."

The remaining passengers who weren't at the locations of interest are advised to monitor their health and if symptoms develop, call Healthline and get a test.

The risk from this event continues to be assessed as low.

Latest NZ cases

There are four new MIQ cases and no new community cases.

"There is also one new historical case to report. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious."

Four previously reported cases have recovered, meaning the total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 24.