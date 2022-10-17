Govt considering extending Covid act

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. File photo

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given no indication remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed any time soon, with cases rising again and another wave expected.

It comes as the Government considers the long-term future of its ability to set Covid-19 rules.

The Government will tomorrow announce whether it will renew the Covid-19 Epidemic preparedness notice, which allows it to make Covid-19 rules.

Cabinet considered letting it lapse just over a month ago when it decided to drop the traffic light system, but renewed it to continue requiring masks in health settings.

The current only other Covid-related requirement is for positive cases to isolate for seven days.

To renew the notice, the PM must state she is satisfied Covid-19 is "likely to continue to disrupt essential governmental and business activity in New Zealand significantly".

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Prime Minister has confirmed the Government is considering extending the Covid-19 Act, which gives the government the power to impose restrictions to address the virus.

However, he said it would be amended to reduce the powers within it, since many were no longer required.

That would be done by an amendment bill that would go through Parliament.

"Ministers have been reviewing the Covid-19 Act to ensure it is fit for purpose now that we're through the emergency response.

"The Government's plan is to remove powers from the Act that are no longer required for the response, while still ensuring we can practically manage the ongoing impact of Covid.

"We intend to announce the next steps shortly."

The Act was due to expire in May next year, a sunset clause that was included because of the extraordinary powers it gave the government and the rush with which it was passed into law.

Ardern said today she could not say when all current restrictions would be removed.

On Covid-19 case numbers, Ardern said modelling had predicted a wave of cases similar to what is being experienced currently.

It was predicted there could be a small increase but much lower than the Omicron wave at the start of the year.

The Government was not currently considering relaxing or increasing restrictions including the seven-day isolation period, she said.

The country was in a much better place than a year ago, being highly vaccinated and with anti-viral medication available, she said.

It comes as daily-reported cases rise across New Zealand, with the Wellington region among places seeing the biggest bumps.

The Ministry of Health reported in the last week there were 14,311 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

This is over 3000 more than what was reported in the previous week. The seven-day rolling average of community cases has increased to 2041.

The ministry also reported a further 34 deaths and the seven-day rolling average of deaths decreased to one.

As of yesterday at midnight, there were 185 people in the hospital with the virus and two people in intensive care.