Govt ends self-isolation requirements for travellers

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will be no more self-isolation for fully-vaccinated travellers returning to New Zealand from March 3.



Ardern made the announcement at this afternoon's post-Cabinet press briefing.

She said the decision was made after advice from the Government's Covid-19 Public Health Advisory Group, which is headed by Sir David Skegg.

All unvaccinated travellers would still need to complete a period in MIQ, Ardern said.

From 11.59pm, Wednesday, March 2, travellers would no longer need to self-isolate, she said.

The staged border reopening remained, she said.

Every traveller would need to do a rapid antigen test (RAT) on the day they arrived and day 5/6. All positive tests would be followed up with PCR testing.

All travellers would need to do a pre-departure test before getting on the plane. The Government had sought advice on how long that measure would be needed.

Sir David said the pattern of risk in New Zealand has shifted dramatically.

Sir David said experts believed self-isolation requirements could be dropped for fully-vaccinated travellers - for returning New Zealanders, and tourists eventually. Those travellers should be tested either at the airport or within 24 hours.

Anybody positive should be treated the same as anyone else in New Zealand. Genome sequencing should also take place to identify any new variants.

The pandemic was not over and Sir David said he would be surprised if Omicron was still around by the end of the year.

On the phased reopening, the first group was those from Australia starting today.

New Zealanders from the rest of the world would be able to arrive from this Friday and not need to self-isolate.

Other visa holders included in that second tranche would remain on March 13. The Government was also looking at bringing forward dates for the other groups.

Ardern said this would be "welcome news" to the team overseas keen to travel home, and those in the travel industry.

Through the Omicron outbreak the Government would continue to remove restrictions on advice, Ardern said.

On changes to allow tourists in, Ardern said the early feedback from experts was we were still in the middle of Omicron and waiting to reach the peak. Welcoming home New Zealanders would have little impact but 10s of thousands of travellers would.

Sir David said it was sensible to be cautious at the moment and the next few weeks would be very challenging.

"We wouldn't want tens of thousands but later in the year would be able to welcome more tourists earlier than envisaged."

The virus continued to replicate and it was expected more variants would arrive. Anything that displaced Omicron could be more or less virulent, Sir David said. We could be facing a new threat but "we hope not".

Press conferences returning

The Government today also announced the daily 1pm press conferences are returning - albeit with a bit of a difference, this time round the PM and Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will not hold them together.

The Government has decided to re-start the daily briefings to help with information during the Omicron outbreak. Monday's press conference will be the Prime Minister's usual 4pm post Cabinet press conference, but Tuesday to Friday will be at 1pm, as in previous outbreaks.

Dr Bloomfield will hold the briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, along with other health officials to provide health information. Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will host on Wednesdays and different ministers will be on every Friday, when it will be done from Auckland.