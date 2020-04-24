Govt not yet committing to NZ scientists finding vaccine

Megan Woods. Photo: Supplied

The Government appears not willing yet to commit to New Zealand scientists joining the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine.

Several scientists have said publicly they believe New Zealand has the capability to develop and manufacture a vaccine, but they needed the money and the permission of the Government.

In response to Otago Daily Times inquiries, Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Dr Megan Woods today said the Government would need to use a range of approaches to ensure New Zealand was able to ''get enough vaccine when it becomes available''.

''This could include new types of purchasing arrangements, bilateral arrangements with other countries, participation in UN or WHO coordinated efforts, or manufacturing a vaccine under license in New Zealand.

''Vaccine research in New Zealand is potentially part of this puzzle, although there are a range of views on what the optimal approach is for us, and what sort of research we should be supporting, and these options will be investigated.”

Director of the University of Otago’s Webster Centre for Infectious Diseases Associate Prof James Ussher earlier this week called for up to $10million to be pumped into building a national effort to neutralise the virus.

He said that could help New Zealand get access to a suitable vaccine faster, and strengthening local capacity in vaccine production would have longer-term benefits in helping to meet future challenges.

The high-security laboratory in Dunedin was believed to be the only one in the country growing the virus, and Assoc. Prof Ussher said its work could be crucial to help New Zealand return to a more normal setting.

With so little of the country’s population exposed to Covid-19, it would be some time before border restrictions could be lifted, he said.

“We have an economic imperative to get a vaccine early.”

New Zealand had the potential to both develop and manufacture a vaccine.

“We’ve got the scientists, the research facilities and the manufacturing facilities."

Dr Woods said there was global concern about whether there would be enough manufacturing capacity to provide a vaccine when it became available.

''However, there are a number of research programmes internationally working on a vaccine, with some early candidates moving quickly into Phase 1 human trials to test their safety and whether they produce the right antibodies.''