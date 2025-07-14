Govt plan to lift international student enrolments

Education Minister Erica Stanford. Photo: RNZ

Minister of Education Erica Stanford has unveiled a plan to double the economic benefits brought into the country by international students.

From November, eligible student-visa holders will be able to work more hours a week, from 20 to 25 hours, and work rights will be extended to all tertiary students in approved exchange programmes.

The government will also consider introducing a short-duration work visa of up to six months to allow international graduates who do not qualify for post-study work rights time to seek jobs under the Accredited Employer Work Visa pathway.

It would also look at updates to make it easier for students to apply for multi-year visas.

Stanford said the changes would be introduced alongside marketing to bolster the country's presence overseas.

The goal was to boost tertiary education's annual economic contribution to $7.2 billion, by lifting enrolments from 83,700 in 2024 to 119,000 in 2034.

The plan sets out actions for agencies to boost New Zealand's presence in overseas markets, attract talented students and support the university sector through system improvements.

"In the short term, Education New Zealand will focus its promotional efforts on markets with the highest potential for growth," she said.