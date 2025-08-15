Friday, 15 August 2025

Guilty plea over fatal punch outside clubrooms

    1. News
    2. National

    Daniel Nganeko was hit outside the Tukapa clubrooms at the weekend. Photo: Supplied
    Daniel Nganeko was hit outside a rugby clubroom and later died. Photo: Supplied
    A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter over an unprovoked attack in Taranaki.

    Daytona Thompson fatally punched Daniel Nganeko, 37, outside the Tukapa Rugby clubrooms on July 26 this year.

    A big court gathered outside the High Court at New Plymouth for today's hearing, many wearing white T-shirts bearing the image of Nganeko and the slogan "March for Daniel, March for Change".

    Lawyers for 22-year-old Thompson asked that a restorative justice conference be considered.

    He was remanded in custody until sentencing in October.

     

    RNZ