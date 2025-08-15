Guilty plea over fatal punch outside clubrooms

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter over an unprovoked attack in Taranaki.
Daytona Thompson fatally punched Daniel Nganeko, 37, outside the Tukapa Rugby clubrooms on July 26 this year.
A big court gathered outside the High Court at New Plymouth for today's hearing, many wearing white T-shirts bearing the image of Nganeko and the slogan "March for Daniel, March for Change".
Lawyers for 22-year-old Thompson asked that a restorative justice conference be considered.
He was remanded in custody until sentencing in October.