Heavy rain warnings in Bay of Plenty

A heavy rain warning is now in place for all of Bay of Plenty and slips have been reported.

MetService updated their forecast around 9am, and the entire region is now under an orange warning until 10pm.

Seventy to 100mm of further rain was expected, with 100mm to 150mm about the ranges.

Whakatāne recorded the highest rainfall in the region over the past 36 hours with 127.2mm, MetService said.

High rainfalls were also recorded in Waihau Bay 125.6mm, Ōpōtiki 112.8mm, Minginui, 82.2mm, Kaimai 75.2mm, Rotorua 43.6mm and Tauranga 34.6mm.

A slip is partially blocking State Highway 5 at Tumunui south of Rotorua. Police were also called to a slip blocking Waiotahe Beach Rd shortly after 5am.

Contractors cleared the road and both lanes are open now.

Coromandel is under a heavy rain watch until 3pm.

Stephen Glassey, a MetService meteorologist, said the atmospheric river would move northwest through the country today.

The weather is expected to be “changeable and unsettled” as the week continues, said Glassey, with showers expected each day.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence took to Facebook on Saturday to warn residents of the incoming heavy rain.

“We are well-practiced with these weather events in the Bay, and as we know, it’s always important to be prepared.

“Be prepared for any power outages by making sure you have torches and batteries available and you’ve got some emergency food supplies in the house,” the post read.

“Remember heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous, so please take care when travelling.”