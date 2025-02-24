Henwood postpones shows over 'tumour activity'

New Zealand comedian Dai Henwood. Photo: Supplied

Kiwi comedian Dai Henwood has postponed two comedy shows due to medical circumstances - referring to "tumour activity" in his lungs.

He told his 43k followers on Instagram, he "took the summer off treatment", but had to go back to chemotherapy earlier than planned.

"But as you can tell by my coughing, my breathing has deteriorated really quickly over the last two weeks.

"I've obviously got some tumour activity going on in my lungs, so I am going into chemotherapy a bit earlier than expected on Wednesday. Fingers crossed that's going to knock things back and I'll be able to talk and do what I love doing, which is comedy - and breathing of course," he said.

His comedy management company Notorious Management announced his shows in Invercargill and New Plymouth had been postponed, with new dates locked in for June.

"I also apologise to the corporate gigs that I had to pull out of, it really hurts me as I have always had a pretty staunch work ethic installed in me by my late and great wonderful father and my amazing mother, and showing up and doing shows means a lot to me," Henwood said.

"I just need to hunker down, take care of myself and get fighting fit."

Henwood was diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

During his 25-year career he has won many major comedy gongs, including the Billy T Award, he is a regular on the country's longest running comedy programme, 7 Days - and he has hosted many shows including Family Feud, Dancing with the Stars and LEGO Masters.

One of his latest projects is a memoir, The Life of Dai, co-written with his friend and fellow comedian Jacqui Brown.

Henwood told Nine to Noon about how he was coping with his cancer back in June 2024.

"I'm just trying to help people reframe things, realise that if you've got cancer, you are living with cancer, you need to really squeeze the sponge and squeeze every moment of life out.

"And that doesn't mean ticking [the] bucket list often, running around the world and mortgaging your house to go to Disneyland.

"It means just enjoying the moment and that could be sitting in looking at a beautiful tree. It could be playing Snakes and Ladders with your kids, could be giving your spouse a real hug. You're living, so live now."