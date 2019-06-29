Homicide investigation after man killed by car in Waihi

waihi_crash.jpg Police conducting scene examination in George St, Waihī after a pedestrian died. Photo: Supplied via NZME

A homicide investigation has kicked off after a man was killed by a car in the Coromandel overnight.

The 28-year-old was on George Street in Waihi at 1am today when he was hit by a car.

The car driver didn't immediately stop after hitting the man but drove on and crashed into a fence about 100m down the road, police said.

Speed is not believed to played a part in causing the crash.

The man and driver are also believed to have known each other, with neither living in Waihi.

Police want to talk to anyone who saw a "distinctive bright blue SS Commodore in Waihi" last night or anyone who saw the crash.

A post-mortem examination will take place tomorrow morning.

Anyone with information can call Waihi Police on 07 813 8179 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.