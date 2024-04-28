Iwi mulling fast-track bids

The ministers with the powers - from left, Chris Bishop, Simeon Brown and Shane Jones. Photo: RNZ

Ngāi Tahu is weighing up whether to apply for some of its projects to be fast-tracked under the government’s new legislation.

The controversial law change would give three ministers — Chris Bishop, Simeon Brown and Shane Jones — the ability to consent developments whether or not their approval is recommended by an expert panel.

Ngāi Tahu was included in a list of 200 companies and organisations provided information by the government on how to apply for fast-track consents.

Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa said the iwi’s governing council and its 18 hapu scattered throughout the South Island would consider using the process for their projects.

Ngāi Tahu had received a letter from Mr Bishop alongside many other iwi entities and stakeholders, he said.

"We are aware the process for submitting projects to be considered for schedule 2 is publicly available to any party wishing to access fast-track approval for projects of regional and national significance."

Mr Tipa did not respond to questions from the Otago Daily Times about what projects it was considering applying to be fast-tracked.

Applications for projects to be included in the legislation close on Friday next week.

