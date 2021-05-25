Kiwi travellers warned in wake of Melbourne outbreak

A Covid outbreak in Melbourne has prompted warnings for New Zealand travellers. Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Health is advising Kiwis who have recently travelled to Victoria to check a growing list of locations of interest, as health chiefs across the ditch warn locals to "ready themselves" for further cases in the state's most recent Covid outbreak.

The ministry says it is "actively monitoring" the situation but is not recommending closing our travel bubble with Victoria.

"The ministry's current assessment is that the public health risk is appropriately managed through the actions taken by Victorian health authorities."

It advises anyone who has visited Melbourne since May 11 to monitor for symptoms and seek advice on testing from Healthline if any develop.

The ministry also warned potential travellers that the situation could quickly change.

"Anyone planning to travel to Victoria should take into account that advice from health authorities could change at any time and be prepared for their travel plans to be disrupted," it said.

It also told Kiwis to check the growing list of locations of interest.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned the community to brace for more possible cases.

"We have to ready ourselves for any other positives, and when there are close contacts who do become positive, that raises the possibility that even a casual contact could become positive as well."

Highpoint Shopping Centre in Maribyrnong and a Bundoora swimming school have been listed as initial exposure sites.

Anyone who attended the "tier one" sites at specific times on Thursday and Friday must get tested and isolate.

Health Minister Foley flagged no immediate changes to COVID-19 restrictions, and all domestic borders remain open despite most states and territories issuing updated travel advice for recent Victorian arrivals.

The latest outbreak snapped Victoria's 86-day streak without a locally acquired case.

- additional reporting AAP



