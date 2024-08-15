Kiwis shouldn't worry about mpox outbreak: Baker

University of Otago epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker. File photo

New Zealand should not be particularly concerned about the mpox outbreak, but it is likely it will eventually spread here, an epidemiologist says.

The World Health Organization has declared a global public health emergency after an outbreak of mpox - previously known as Monkey Pox - in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It quickly spread to neighbouring countries, and is the second time in two years the WHO has declared a public health emergency for the virus.

University of Otago epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker said the focus should be on supporting Africa through the outbreak, but people in New Zealand should not be particularly concerned.

"We've had a previous mpox public health emergency that I think was well managed, but this is a tragedy for Africa because they have limited resources and we can see how widely this clade can spread.

"This variant of the virus, clade, is similar to the last one but it has a higher fatality risk."

Baker told Morning Report it was going to be a problem for Africa to manage, and it was important New Zealand increased its international aid across the globe.

This particular strain of the virus was more serious than the one that declared the other recent emergency, Baker said.

New Zealand had had cases of the first variant imported - and there had been 11 cases of mpox this year.

The old variant was still transmitting at low levels around the world, Baker said, and it was possible the new variant "will eventually spread to New Zealand".

"It hasn't so far," he said.

"The good news is basic public health measures can still stop this virus. That is, identifying cases, isolating them, following up their contacts - and we also have a vaccine that can be used."

Baker said anyone can become infected from close contact with a case, and it can also be transmitted during pregnancy.

The WHO declaring a public health emergency meant all countries would need to increase measures from detecting cases and reporting them systematically, Baker said.

It signalled to countries more effort to control transmission was needed, but Baker reiterated the need for a huge focus to be on Africa and supporting the effort to control the spread there.

The backs of the hands of a patient with mpox, showing a characteristic rash during his recovery phase, pictured in Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: CDC / IMAGE POINT FR / IMAGE POINT FR / BSIP via AFP

What are the symptoms of mpox?

According to the WHO, common symptoms of the virus include a skin rash or mucosal lesions.

They can last up to four weeks, and can be accompanies by a fever, headache, muscles aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes, the WHO says.

The WHO says some people may only have a small amount of skin lesions while others will get hundreds.

They can appear anywhere on the body, such as palms, bottom of feet, face, mouth, throat, groin, genitals and anus.