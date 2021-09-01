Labour MP bets case of wine on 90% vaccinated by Christmas

Stuart Nash. Photo: ODT files

Government minister Stuart Nash is so confident that 90 percent of New Zealanders will be vaccinated by Christmas that he's even bet a case of award-winning wine on it.

During an interview on NewstalkZB, Labour MP Nash bet senior National MP Mark Mitchell a case of Hawke's Bay's Craggy Range wine on 90 percent of New Zealanders being vaccinated by the end of the year.

The Economic and Regional Development Minister told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that with only 26 deaths from Covid, New Zealand was a world leader and he was confident it could also lead on vaccinations too.

But it could end up being a costly bet for the Labour MP. The cheapest bottle of wine on Craggy Range's website costing about $26.95 and the most expensive about $150. The vineyard is in his Napier electorate.

Nash and Mitchell regularly front a segment together on Hosking's show.

So far just 45 percent of the population have had one dose of the vaccination and 24 percent have had both doses.

The Government has committed to providing enough vaccines for every New Zealander by the end of the year. It is in confidential negotiations with other countries to get hold of more Pfizer vaccines sooner than October when a large shipment is due.