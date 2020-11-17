Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Library-goers shaken by masked man with toy gun

    Police want to identify this man who entered the library with a toy gun and face mask. Photo: supplied
    Staff at an Auckland library have been left "completely shaken" after a man wearing a face mask and armed with a fake gun walked in.

    No one was injured in the incident at the library in Browns Bay on the North Shore.

    "A man walked into the library with a face mask on and what is believed to be a toy gun," a police spokesperson said today.

    "Staff and others in the library were completely shaken by what occurred.

    "This behaviour was extremely concerning and we are very keen to identify and locate the person responsible."

    Police are appealing for information on the man and people should contact North Shore Police on 105, quoting file number 201007/7437.

    They could also send a private message on Facebook or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.

     

     

