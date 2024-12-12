Heat, heavy rain on way for weekend

Parts of the country are "staring down the barrel" of 30-degree temperatures this weekend, while others face the prospect of "extreme weather", surface flooding and slips.

Sadly, for parts of the North Island, the mugginess isn't likely to subside until at least Sunday - if at all.

Masterton could be the place to be, with warm weather, no rain and not much cloud expected, either.

But MetService is warning of extreme weather on the West Coast of the South Island; a heavy rain watch has already been issued for the ranges of Westland District, from 1am until 9pm on Saturday.

Periods of heavy rain may exceed warning criteria, especially around the glaciers, and there is a high change the current watch will be upgraded to warning level, according to MetService.

"Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions are possible."

The will be "bits and pieces" of showers for other parts of the South Island, meteorologist Alex Holden said. Meanwhile, the North Island is looking dry for the most part.

However, it would be "muggier and warmer than people will like".

Gisborne is expected to reach 20C while eastern parts of the South Island, including the Canterbury Plains and Marlborough, were "staring down the barrel" of 30C.

Sunday would see temperatures cooling slightly, Holden said. However, Canterbury would a most significant drop - from 30C highs to about 23C.

In Otago, Alexandra looks to be the warmest spot over the weekend, with 27C on Saturday and 24C on Sunday, while Dunedin is looking at highs of 22C and 19C.

In the North Island, warm conditions would continue on Sunday, with highs of about 28C for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

The South Island's West Coast could remain "quite showery" on Sunday with the front stalling nearby, but no significant rainfall was expected, Holden said.

Showers "here and there" would be seen in other parts of the South Island but nothing particularly significant.

New Zealand would be in a bit of a "holding pattern" over the next few days, Holden said, with the North Island largely settled and on and off rain for the West Coast of the South Island.