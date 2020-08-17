Live: Extended $510m wage subsidy 'will save 470,000 jobs'

An extension of the wage subsidy scheme in the wake of the resurgence of Covid-19 has been announced and is expected to cover 470,000 jobs - and will cost about $510 million, the Government says.

The new wage subsidy is for an extra two weeks.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is unveiling the details of the scheme, which is being extended after a fresh outbreak of Covid community transmission last week.

The revelation sent Auckland back into alert level 3 and the rest of the country into level 2.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

The criteria for the new wage subsidy announced today is similar to the current extension, which was to lapse on September 1.

• Businesses must have had, or are predicting to have, a revenue drop due to Covid-19 of at least 40 per cent.

• For this new scheme, the revenue drop applies for any consecutive period of at least 14 days within 12 August and 14 September compared to last year.

• In addition, firms which have had 14 consecutive days where revenue has dropped - from August 12 going out until September 10.

• The overall scheme will cost $1.6 billion - that does not come from the $14 billion Covid-19 fund.

"This is also a reminder that the existing extension to the wage subsidy remains open to applications until September 1," Robertson said.

"Businesses that haven't yet accessed that scheme should reassess if they now meet the criteria, following the recent increase in alert levels."

Some $200 million will be invested into a University of Auckland campus expansion. This will result in hundreds of jobs, Robertson said.

The Government was looking for the greatest level of consistency as possible.

"This is a very focused extension of the wage subsidy scheme," he said.

He added that it could be extended if needed.

Robertson said he would "of course" give the Electoral Commission more money if it needed to hold the pushed-out election.

As for any further wage subsidy schemes in different parts of the country, if needed, Robertson said that would be assessed at the time, if that happened.

He said today's announcement was the right response, given what has happened.

Mortgage deferral scheme also extended

An extension to the mortgage deferral scheme has also been agreed in-principle as part of the plan to support households after the existing scheme expires on 27 September. This will continue until March 31 next year.

"The latest COVID-19 outbreak is obviously disappointing, especially for businesses that have just got up and running again," he said this afternoon.

"But we have a plan in place to deal with it.

"We have always said that the best economic response is a strong health response."

The Government will also modify the Covid-19 sick leave scheme to make it more accessible.

Details, Robertson said, will be finalised over the weekend and announced on Monday.