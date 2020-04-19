Live: Invercargill death virus-related

Kiwis will find out at 4pm tomorrow whether the country will come out of lockdown and move to Level 3.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement at this afternoon's daily coronavirus update, accompanied by Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

Dr Bloomfield said there had been nine new coronavirus cases in New Zealand and one new death.

The death brings the total toll to 12 and is of a man in Invercargill at home who was linked to the Bluff wedding cluster. It is believed to be the first coronavirus-related death not in hospital.

The man, in his 70s died in his Kingswell home on Tuesday evening. The Buff wedding cluster has been connected to more than 90 cases, including the death of the groom's father.

The new cases are made up of four confirmed cases and five probable cases.

They are all linked to confirmed cases.

The total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is now 1431.

There are 18 people in hospital, including three in ICU and two in a critical condition. One of these is in Dunedin Hospital.

There are no new cases in the Southern DHB area today, meaning the area's total number of cases remains at 216. It is still the highest in the country, followed by Waitemata (211) and Auckland (185).

There were 4146 tests processed yesterday, bringing the total of tests conducted to 83,224.

On the decline

The number of new cases has been on a declining trend for the last two weeks despite an increase in the number of tests.

Yesterday there were 13 new cases from 4677 tests, bringing the total number of cases to 1422; the death toll remained at 11.

With 867 cases who have recovered, the number of active cases fell to 544.