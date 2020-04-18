Saturday, 18 April 2020

Baby confirmed as southern Covid-19 case

    A baby boy has been confirmed as one of the South's most recent Covid-19 cases.

    There were 13 new cases across New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health announced, two of which were in the Southern District Health Board area.

    The nationwide total is made up of 8 confirmed and 5 probable cases, bringing the combined total across the country to 1422.

    Today's southern cases, to go with just one yesterday, bring the total number in the SDHB area to 216, the highest in the country, ahead of Waitemata on 206.

    Source: Ministry of Health
    The Ministry of Health did not hold a live media briefing today but announced the new cases in a press release. 

    The ministry's website shows that the three most recent southern cases are all probable, rather than confirmed, and comprise a female aged 20-29, a boy aged 10-14, and a male baby one year old or younger.

    The two southern cases today are in the Invercargill and Southland areas. Yesterday's case was in the Queenstown area.

    There are no further deaths to report today, the ministry confirmed.

    The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 us up to 867 - up 51 on yesterday's number.

    There are also two new cases today connected to the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown. There are now 35 cases linked to that cluster.

    The Bluff wedding remains the cluster with the highest number of cases (96), ahead of Auckland's Marist College (92).

    There are 20 people in hospital with Covid-19.

