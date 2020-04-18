Covid-19: 13 new cases, two in South

There are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has confirmed this afternoon.

This is made up of 8 confirmed and 5 probable cases, bringing the combined total across the country to 1422.

There are no further deaths to report today, the ministry confirmed.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 us up to 867 - up 51 on yesterday's number.

Two of the new cases are in the Southern DHB area, bringing the total number to 216, the highest in the country, ahead of Waitemata on 206.

There are also two new cases connected to the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown. There are now 35 cases linked to that cluster.

The Bluff wedding remains the cluster with the highest number of cases (96), ahead of Auckland's Marist College (92).

There are 20 people in hospital with Covid-19.

That total includes three people in ICU – one each in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals.

Two of these ICU patients – in Dunedin and North Shore – are in a critical condition.

Source: MOH

The Ministry is reporting no changes in the number of clusters - which remains at 16.

But seven more cases have been connected to clusters.

Targeted testing is under way today at two Auckland supermarkets.

"Targeted testing to help determine whether there is any undetected community transmission has taken place in Queenstown, Waikato, Canterbury, and is today taking place in Auckland," a Ministry spokesperson said.

All tests processed from the Queenstown supermarket site returned a negative result.

It's the same story in Waikato, where 308 people were tested across Otorohanga, Hamilton, Matamata, Cambridge, and Te Awamutu.

Those tests have all also returned negative results.

All tests processed to date from the community testing in Canterbury are also negative for Covid-19.

Today in Auckland testing began at 8am at two supermarkets with the aim to collect 150 swabs at each site.

Yesterday was a new record for Covid-19 testing. There were 4,677 tests in total.

Source: MOH

That brings the rolling 7-day average is 2,905 with 79,078 total tests processed to date.

Meanwhile, the Government is to spend $200 million more on personal protective equipment, rest-home upkeep and drugs in the fight against Covid-19.

It says the funding boost will help front line staff.

It has already placed the orders for $140 million worth of protective wear, expecting to add 17 million masks, more than two million gowns and coveralls, and nearly 14 million gloves to the national stock within eight weeks.

Pharmac is also being given $35m for more medicines, including nine cancer treatments, with the aim of reducing the pressure on hospitals.

And $26m is going to aged-care providers.

- additional reporting RNZ