Freedom camping problems 'far less frequent'

Austrian tourists Luca Fankhauser (left) and Susanne Hintner enjoy a sunny moment alongside their campervan at Kākā Point on Christmas Eve. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Freedom camping behaviour in tourist hotspot the Catlins appears to be improving, thanks to a fresh approach from officials.

Clutha District Council moved to address issues with unregulated freedom camping in the area in 2019, following growing unrest among local people.

Residents complained they were noticing an increase in littering and unregulated toileting, leading to the discovery of human waste at key beauty spots.

In response, the council established a freedom camping site for self-contained campers behind the Catlins Inn in Ōwaka and adopted a proactive, educational approach for its freedom camping wardens.

Council community services group manager Mike Goldsmith told the Otago Daily Times the measures appeared to be effective in reducing problematic behaviour.

"Freedom camping officers regularly receive feedback from members of the public, farmers and campers that our approach is making a noticeable difference.

"Areas that previously experienced significant issues, like human waste, are now seeing those problems far less frequently, largely due to consistent, high-visibility patrolling and a focus on education and camper engagement."

Mr Goldsmith said the Ōwaka site was well used.

"The Ōwaka site is popular and is often full, especially in summer.

"We occasionally encounter non-complying campers at this site, but having a designated location allows us to identify issues and manage them when they occur.

"[It’s] been effective in helping manage freedom camping."

He said, to date, poor weather had meant fewer visitors than in previous seasons, although that was expected to change as summer progressed.

From November 1 to December 22, officials relocated 59 campers and two tents, from a total of 487 camper interactions.

"Relocations occur when a vehicle is found to be insufficiently self-contained and in breach of the rules, or where it is located in a restricted no-camping area.

"Our officers help campers reorganise their vehicles so they are properly functional and compliant, or direct them to suitable campgrounds if this can’t be achieved."

Tourists using freedom camping facilities praised the council for providing clear information and a friendly approach to monitoring.

Pausing in Kākā Point on Christmas Eve were Austrian freedom campers Luca Fankhauser and Susanne Hintner.

Miss Hintner said apps such as CamperMate made it easy to find and use official freedom camping sites.

"We always look for the sign, and only use designated sites.

"Some areas have more freedom camping available than others, but I can understand if people want to keep things clean and under control.

"What would be useful are more bins for rubbish — otherwise everything is great."

