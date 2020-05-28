Live: Woman's death added to Covid tally

An elderly woman who died at St Margaret's rest home in Auckland last week is New Zealand's 22nd Covid-19 death.

A death notice for Eileen Hunter, 96, said the rest home resident died "due to Covid-19" on May 24.

Hunter's family believe she contracted the deadly virus during an outbreak that infected staff and patients, but before today her death had not been recorded in the Ministry of Health's official Covid-19 death statistics.

Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield said today her death had been added to the official tally.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, making it the sixth day in a row with no new cases.

There are only eight cases considered active and there is nobody in hospital with Covid-19.

Yesterday was the fifth day in a row of no new cases, a record since the start of the pandemic.

And no one was being treated for the virus in hospital after a person was discharged from Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

The total tally of confirmed and probable cases stood at 1504.