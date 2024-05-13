Six-hour session at motel ends in arrest

A woman was charged with causing damage at a Dunedin motel after a six-hour drinking session with a couple of men went bad.

Police were called to a motel in Cumberland St about 4.30am on Sunday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He said two men staying at the motel were approached by a woman, asking if she could come in and have some drinks with them.

‘‘The three of them have had a few drinks for about six hours, and then at 4.30am those males have had enough of her and asked her to leave.

He said an argument and altercation then took place.

‘‘The female has tipped over the glass table and caused damage to the carpet and the table, so police were called.’’

He said the 33-year-old woman was located nearby, arrested and charged with wilful damage.

