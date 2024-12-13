Friday, 13 December 2024

Police called to assault in Mosgiel

    By Ruby Shaw
    Emergency services are responding to an assault in Mosgiel. 

    A police spokesman said they received reports of an assault, 4.10pm today from a business address in Factory Rd.

    One person was being assessed for injury and inquiries were ongoing, the spokesman said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance had been sent to the incident, but was stood down by police before it arrived at the scene.

     

