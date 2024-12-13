Police called to assault in Mosgiel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are responding to an assault in Mosgiel.
A police spokesman said they received reports of an assault, 4.10pm today from a business address in Factory Rd.
One person was being assessed for injury and inquiries were ongoing, the spokesman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance had been sent to the incident, but was stood down by police before it arrived at the scene.