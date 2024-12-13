What dissection of 'rarest whale in the world' found

The examination undertaken by scientists in Mosgiel took several days. Photo: RNZ

New discoveries about the "rarest whale in the world" have been made after a first of its kind dissection in Dunedin.

Scientists spent a week dissecting a five metre long male spade-toothed whale which washed ashore on Otago's Taiari Mouth in July.

It was the first time a complete spade-toothed whale was recovered in a condition that was good enough for examination.

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou led the dissection along with the Department of Conservation (DOC), Tūhura Otago Museum and the University of Otago.

One of the main discoveries made, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou said, was the whale had vestigial teeth in its gums which gave scientists new information about the whale's evolutionary history.

Beaked whale expert Anton van Helden, who took part in the dissection, said it was remarkable to see the teeth and it was just another thing they had known nothing about.

It was also discovered that the spade-toothed whale had nine stomach chambers, which was previously unknown.

"In some of those stomachs we found squid beaks and some lenses from the eyes of squid, a few parasitic worms, and maybe some other parts of organisms that we are not quite sure of," van Helden said.

"We have a parasitologist who will study them to find out what they are.

It's only the seventh time a spade-toothed whale has been documented worldwide, and the first time a complete specimen has been recovered in good condition for examination. Photo: RNZ

"We also found interesting structures associated with both feeding and sound production."

Weights, measurements and descriptions of muscles and organs were noted down, van Helden said, to help describe the species and make comparisons with other related ones.

"These all add to the body of knowledge we are building."

The dissection was groundbreaking not only for science, but also in terms of indigenous groups working together with western science, Rūnanga member Rachel Wesley said.

"Not only was this tohorā (whale) the first of its kind to be dissected by science, but it was also the first time our hapū worked with scientists to pull together indigenous and western

knowledge systems so we can all gain a better understanding of the whale and its behaviours.

"This process was led by our young people and guided by our esteemed guests from

Ngāti Wai - Hori Parata and his son Te Kaurinui - who are tōhuka (experts) in working with these taoka (treasures)."

The whale has been named Ōnumia. Photo: RNZ

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou named the whale Ōnumia, which reflected the traditional name of the area where the whale beached.

Bruising to the head and neck and a broken jaw had led scientists to believe the whale suffered some sort of head trauma that may have been the cause of its death, van Helden said.

"What caused that could be anyone's guess.

"It's a week I'll never forget in my life, it's certainly a highlight and it's the start of the storytelling around this beautiful animal."

From here, scientists will analyse the data they have recorded from the whale and publish their findings under the direction of Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou.