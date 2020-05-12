Madam Woo closes in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Eight staff are set to lose their jobs due to the closure at the St Asaph St restaurant, known for serving Malaysian-inspired cuisine.
Madam Woo is owned by Go To Collection. Its chief executive and co-founder Fleur Caulton said the Christchurch restaurant had been struggling prior to the virus hitting New Zealand shores.
Because of previous challenges, the Covid-19 crisis was the final blow to the business and it was a "difficult" decision to close its doors for good.
In January, Madam Woo in Christchurch was also at the centre of a Hepatitis A scare, in which more than 100 patrons were vaccinated after a chef with the disease prepared food at the restaurant.
A Madam Woo restaurant in Dunedin closed in January last year – just three years after it opened.