Wet day ahead for most of country

Rain is on its way for much of New Zealand today.

Multiple orange warnings have been issued for the North Island, and it is not looking much better down south.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the wet weather was coming from the north.

"We've got a large weather system moving across us, bringing in that northerly wind for the North Island," she Friday.

"However, in the South Island, it is moving up with more of a southerly wind, so it's kind of coming in from two different directions.

"But for the North Island, [it] is that warmer air that's in circulation, and those northerly winds and bringing in plenty of rain, but also plenty of rain for the South Island as well."

First in the firing line will be Northland.

"They've got several watches and warnings in place - an orange heavy rain warning for widespread areas, with those rainfall amounts heading towards that warning criteria," Makgabutlane said.

"But also within that, today we could see brief periods with more intense rain over a shorter space of time, those local localised downpours. So that will definitely be something to watch."

As of 7am Friday, MetService had Northland under an orange heavy rain warning, and two watches - one for strong winds, the other thunderstorms.

"Expect 80 to 120mm of rain, with possibly up to 150mm in localised areas, especially in downpours and possible thunderstorms."

Rainfall could peak at up to 40mm an hour, and there was a low chance the thunderstorm warning could be upgraded to red. MetService urged locals to clear drains and gutters, avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.

"With the heavy rain that's in place already, those shorter, intense bursts of rain could bring things like surface planning possibly," Makgabutlane added.

"It's less of a risk for places like Auckland, but still something to keep in mind for today."

Auckland was under watches for heavy rain and strong winds.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria and possibly exceed them in localised areas, especially in downpours," MetService said.

There was a moderate chance of the rain watch being upgraded to a warning.

As for the rest of the North Island, there were heavy rain watches in Coromandel, Waikato, western Bay of Plenty and King Country. Heavy rain warnings were in place around Mt Taranaki, the area south of Lake Taupō and Bay of Plenty (east of Whakatane and Gisborne/Tai Rāwhiti, north of Ruatoria). A severe thunderstorm watch was also in place in north Taranaki.

Though there were no warnings for the lower North Island, including Wellington, Makgabutlane said it was looking like a "pretty wet day" there "especially later this morning into the afternoon".

"I'd say if you're in the North Island today, definitely keep an eye on the radar and the forecast. It is looking like a wet day out there."

Further south, it was "looking like another wet day" also.

"We're seeing some light stuff this morning, but as we head into the afternoon, that weather system does move across and does bring some rainfall with it."

A heavy rain watch was in place for Nelson, northwest of Motueka, the Richmond and Bryant ranges and the Rai Valley.

The ranges in Westland had an orange heavy rain warning, as did the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

The Canterbury High Country had a strong wind watch in place overnight. It was due to expire at 2am, but was still showing on the MetService site at 7am Friday.

"For the South Island, the other place I'll highlight is the top of the South Island - so places like Buller, but especially Tasman and parts of Nelson as well, we're also seeing some heavy rain in that area with a couple of rain watches in place until the early afternoon," Makgabutlane said.